Kaley Cuoco Stars In Toyota’s Super Bowl Teaser

Kaley Cuoco cuts a striking figure wearing all purple in the teaser for Toyota’s Super Bowl ad. Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that she apparently plays some sort of magic genie.





The Big Bang Theory actress struts her stuff while walking a tiny dog in the new spot, flinging pixie dust at passersby and granting them wishes. The Saatchi & Saatchi-created teaser is fittingly set to the tune of the mid-90s Skee-Lo jam “I Wish.” In fact, the wishes depicted in the video even correspond to those in the song. (One wish-recipient does become a little bit taller; another, a baller.)





Additionally, Toyota is inviting fans to send in photos of themselves through Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #wishgranted. One of these photos will be used in the final ad, perhaps making a dream come true to the person who wanted their photo to be aired during the television event of the year.