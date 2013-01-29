How To Be A Pop Culture Expert In Minutes–A Tutorial From Nikki and Sara

When you listen to Nikki Glaser and Sara Schaefer’s weekly podcast, “ You Had to Be There ,” it’s like having drinks with your funniest, most pop-culturally literate pals. On recent episodes they’ve discussed everything from reality star Bethenny Frankel’s husband, the recent Bruce Willis movie Looper, a racy web comic called oglaf.com , and Sara’s lifelong hatred of gum.





On Tuesday at 11, this charming duo is bringing their celebrity knowledge and adoration to MTV, as the co-hosts of the late night show called, what else? Nikki and Sara LIVE! The show, which is filmed in the former Total Request Live studio looking out on Times Square, will start off with a pop culture inspired dialogue, replete with graphics. “Like Weekend Update when it was with Seth and Amy, or Amy and Tina,” Sara explains. The show will also include celebrity interviews and man-on-the-street sketches, like more traditional late night fare.

Since Nikki and Sara are always up on the zeitgeist, we talked to them about how to become pop culturally savvy in five minutes a week. With their tips, even the most serious foreign policy junkie can become conversant in Kardashian.

