The Replacer Takes Over Your Life While You Play “Call of Duty”

In gangster movies, there’s often a fixer character who will come calling when certain shady situations get out of hand, and take care of everything. The new ad for Call of Duty presents just such a figure, cut from the same cloth as Harvey Keitel’s The Wolf from Pulp Fiction, only this one has a lot less glamorous a job to do.





Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 came out last fall. (You may remember the trailer.) On January 29, however, a pack with downloadable content called Revolution will also become available, expanding the game’s options with four new multiplayer maps. The just-released trailer for this game pack features noted Fargo tough guy Peter Stormare as The Replacer, the man who will come and fill in various roles in your life if Call of Duty gets to be a bit much.





Created by 72andSunny, and directed by Wayne McClammy, the two-and-a-half minute spot alternates between showing off Revolution’s new tricks–including a mode where players can be zombies–and describing the many situations for which The Replacer might be required. The latter includes blind dates, environmental maintenance, and assembling furniture. Look out for a bonus gag, paying tribute to a memorable scene of Stormare acting out in Fargo.