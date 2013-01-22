New Series “Cult” And “The Following” Show The Dark Side Of Social Media

When it’s not serving as an astounding crime-solving forensic tool, the Internet usually shows up on television as a democratizing force for good that delivers miracles in community-building formerly deemed impossible.

But two new TV series offer gruesome reminders about the dark side of all that bonding between like-minded obsessives. The Following and Cult leave corpses and kidnappings in their wake to explore the question: What happens when evil masterminds manipulate social media to inspire profoundly antisocial behavior in the real world?

The Following (Mondays at 9 p.m. on Fox), created by Scary Movie auteur Kevin Williamson, imagines the mayhem wreaked by a serial killer who communicates with legions of misguided wannabes from a prison library computer.

Show-within-a-show Cult (debuting Feb. 19 on the CW), pictures a TV crime series whose viewers get so carried away they try to replicate fictional storylines in real life.

Cult creator Rockne S. O’Bannon says, “Because of social media, you have the opportunity to reach out from the comfort of your home and seek out others who share your interests. For people who rally around a television show, some may be common television fans who love the actors and all that, but there’s also an opportunity for those who key into the darker aspects of the show. That’s very much the topic of Cult.”

O’Bannon, who cites Lost as a model for mythology-based storytelling, experienced a taste of cult fandom firsthand when a passionate group of sci-fi enthusiasts coalesced online around his cable series Farscape.

In dealing with commenters from around the world, O’Bannon learned, “One of the things the Internet does is provide you with complete anonymity. You can have an online conversation with someone and not know if that person is literally on the other side of the planet or in the house next door. So that started to play on my mind–you ‘ve got a large number of people who rally around something on a television show, but they don’t really know who they’re talking to, where that person might actually be, and what their real intentions are. I thought that was an interesting leaping-off point.”