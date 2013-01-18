Dodge Takes A Page From Bridal Registries, Urges Buyers To Crowdfund Their Car

The process of buying a car is nothing like the process for picking out one’s potential wedding gifts. At least not until now. The latest from Dodge Dart explains how, and why, that’s about to change.





Created by Wieden + Kennedy Portland, the new spot continues the ongoing “How to Change Cars Forever” campaign for the Dodge Dart. Once again set to the thumping synth line of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild,” the new spot illustrates Dodge’s new “wedding registry”-inspired concept, wherein your Dart is crowdfunded by friends, family, and perhaps Internet strangers. Instead of selecting toasters and china, the new site, powered by crowdfunding platform RocketHub, allows people to sponsor different parts of the desired car.





Mazel tov to the happy couple (you and your new car).