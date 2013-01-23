Nick Kroll and the Incredible Multitasking Young Comedian

Nick Kroll has a brand-new sketch show on Comedy Central called the Kroll Show , which he writes, stars in, and executive produces. Additionally, the 34-year-old is a series regular on the FX hit The League. He also does voices for animated series, acts in films big and small, appears fairly often on various comedy-related podcasts, maintains his stand-up career, and the man tweets, too .

You might wonder how there are enough hours in a year to keep up with all these creative pursuits, but Kroll is part of a new generation of multitasking comics, who manage to build careers in approximately 47 different mediums simultaneously. Unlike comics 15 or 20 years ago who might spend years doing stand-up on the road exclusively, or who might end up on a sitcom and work at that for a decade, these ambitious up-and-comers are using new media to explore their comedy in every possible permutation.

Kroll’s college friend John Mulaney is another example of such a multitasker: He wrote for Saturday Night Live, does stand-up, tweets prolifically and hilariously, creates and writes shorts, and guests on podcasts, too. But you’ll find others like Kroll’s The League costar Paul Scheer, fellow Comedy Central newbie Amy Schumer, and filmmaker/storyteller Mike Birbiglia appearing in a staggering array of different projects.





We spoke to Kroll the night of the Kroll Show’s premiere about how he fits everything into his schedule, whether it takes different parts of his brain to work in different formats, and why this is the best time ever to be a comedian.

I think we exist in the most exciting time to be doing comedy, because there are so many mediums. Each medium requires a slightly different skill set, but at the bottom of it all, it’s just doing bits. So whether it’s guesting on a friend’s podcast, or writing, producing and acting in Kroll Show, or acting on The League, or guesting on Parks and Recreation or doing a stand-up set at Largo in L.A., or on the road in another city, or doing a friend’s web series or an animated show, or collaborating on writing a movie, it’s all serving the same goal, which is just messing around with other funny people.

We’re in this moment, a very specific new moment in time, where there are so many outlets to create comedy, and because the Internet consumes content at an insane, rapid pace, you can’t be as precious with your material. Whether you spend a year or a week on something, it will get passed around and consumed in a day or it will just disappear. You still have to be constantly putting out content.

The upside of so many outlets is a lot more people able to make a living; just fewer people are making a shit ton of money because there are so many outlets to create. People are getting a ton of experience they wouldn’t have had 10 years ago.