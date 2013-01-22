Stay Put, Stay Warm, And Watch 12 Hot Sundance Shorts

As the 2013 Sundance Film Festival kicked off on January 17, film aficionados around the world were able to kick back and enjoy part of the fun at home–far away from the skiing ‘n schmoozing atmosphere of Park City. This year, 12 contenders in the short film category have been made available on YouTube’s Screening Room channel.





A record 8,102 short films were submitted to the team at Sundance this year, and 65 of these were selected for the festival. Among the highlights on the YouTube shorts channel–Broken Night, the frightening new film from Guillermo Arriaga (who wrote several of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s films, including 21 Grams) and acclaimed cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, which was shot entirely on a Nikon D800.

Other shorts now available on a laptop near you include trippy animation, The Event, the broody Black Metal, and the explosive Apocalypse, which features Martin Starr. Watch them all in the slide show above.