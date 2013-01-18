Watch A Vapor IX-Sporting Cristiano Ronaldo Blow Away The Competition in Slow-Mo

A mighty wind is blowing in the latest ad from Nike, but it’s got nothing to do with the weather above.





The new soccer-centric spot stars Cristiano Ronaldo, who proves to be a propulsive force on the field in his Nike Mercurial Vapor IX shoes. A curious atmospheric disturbance lays waste to all who stand in its way on the pitch, before it becomes clear that Ronaldo is the storm. Created by the combined firepower of W+K Portland and W+K Tokyo, the ad unfolds in glorious slow-motion as the Ronaldo leaves all manner of carnage in his vapor trail.

Watch the minute-long video below.



