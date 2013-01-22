Makers: A New Doc Tells The Story of the Women Who Make America

If Gloria Steinem hadn’t said “no,” Makers: Women Who Make America, the upcoming documentary about the women who have helped shape American history over the last 50 years, might never have been made.

“I went to Gloria in the hopes of doing a film on her life for HBO,” explains Makers executive producer Dyllan McGee. “In her ego-less way, she said ‘no.’ Her point was that her story is part of a larger collective of stories.”

Narrated by Meryl Streep, the documentary tells that larger story of the women’s movement through the first-person stories of the women who were involved.

Judy Blume, Carol Burnett, Katie Couric, Ellen DeGeneres, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Billie Jean King are just a small representation of the more than 100 women featured in the final documentary, which airs on PBS February 26.

After doing research, McGee found that, amazingly, nobody had ever made a definitive documentary about the women’s movement in America and that there was no comprehensive online resource on the topic either. Steinem agreed to help shepherd the project along as an advisor.





This was back in 2005 when video was just beginning to explode on the web, so McGee knew that the big epic documentary she envisioned needed to have an online component.

“It was the whole ‘digital first’ concept,” says McGee. “The idea to launch a website a year in advance of the documentary premiere and build the social audience leading up to the broadcast.”