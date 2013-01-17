See Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola’s Illustrated “Moonrise Kingdom” Script

Moonrise Kingdom didn’t manage to make the cut of Best Picture nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, nor did it snag one for its (in our humble opinion) outstanding production design. But Wes Anderson’s movie, about two 12-year-olds in love and on the run, was nominated for Best Original Screenplay.





With final Oscar voting still to come in February, the studios behind those films nominated for Academy Awards are doing everything they can to gain an edge with voters. Which is no doubt why Focus Features has just posted the entire Moonrise Kingdom screenplay online. But it’s not just a screenplay–it features stills of the finished film and illustrations from preproduction that help to bring the screenplay to life.

(Focus isn’t the only studio still campaigning. Today the folks at Disney released a making-of Lincoln special called Lincoln: An American Journey on iTunes.)