Maria Semple On Making A “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” Film And The Catch-And-Release Process Of Writing

This allows for a constantly shifting point of view. You hear from the scathing, agoraphobic Bernadette (“One of the main reasons I don’t like leaving the house is because I might find myself face-to-face with a Canadian.”), Bernadette’s wise teenage daughter Bee, and two crunchy, holier-than-thou moms at Bee’s obnoxiously progressive school, one of whom is the assistant to Bernadette’s husband, a Microsoft big wig.





It’s no surprise that the dialogue in Bernadette is so sharp–Semple is a former TV writer who has written for what is considered one of the cleverest comedies to air on a major network, Arrested Development. And it was also not a shock when there was a big bidding war for movie rights to Bernadette. The full team for the the movie was announced last week and includes producers Nina Jacobson (founder of Color Force and producer of The Hunger Games film series) and Brad Simpson and screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, (500 Days of Summer). Semple will act as executive producer.

We spoke to Semple from her home in Seattle about why she chose to use the epistolary form for Bernadette, her shift from TV writer to novelist to movie producer, and how she gets creatively reinvigorated when she’s working through a particularly difficult scene.

It took me a few tries to get to [the epistolary] format. I started with the character of Bernadette Fox, who like me had moved to Seattle from L.A. and was stuck creatively and blamed Seattle for all her problems. So I started writing the book in the first person, and it was so overbearing, and it was like I couldn’t even take it. It was so nasty and toxic. So I thought maybe I should do it in the third person and fold in other characters. That let me explore and flesh out other characters, but then Bernadette was kind of lost. I was on a walk one day, and that’s when I thought she’d have an assistant, and because she’s agoraphobic she wouldn’t see the assistant. And I came back form the walk and started fiddling with that.

I didn’t want to write the screenplay. I love the book and I had no interest in doing it. I felt like that would be someone else’s job. It’s a year or two of your life that you’re not treated well by Hollywood, and why would you put yourself back in that scene? A lot of people feel like it’s that dream come true, so the minute you put yourself up for hire…I wouldn’t be into getting fired from my own book. Screenwriters get fired, and other people get brought in.

It was a big auction [for movie rights to Bernadette] and a lot of people wanted to buy the book, a ton of studios and producers, and I got on the phone with them. Nina Jacobson really impressed me. Because Suzanne Collins from the Hunger Games is really involved with the production, and so were the other authors she’s worked with. It’s clear to me that Nina’s cool; she wouldn’t be doing it just to get rid of the author. [Annapurna Pictures founder] Megan Ellison really responded to the book in a very profound way that you can’t fake. That’s why [Jacobson and Ellison] are going to do a great job, because they’re more into the movie of it than I am. We’ve been very involved in hiring the screenwriters.