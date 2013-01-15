Coca-Cola Urges You To Go Crazy (With Kindness)

Last summer, an ad for Coca-Cola went viral on the strength of security camera footage which “caught” people being awesome to their fellow citizens. Now, the soft drink superpower is continuing the theme of happiness and unexpected good deeds with a new ad spotlighting some of the unsung heroes in this world who make kindness a way of life.

Created by Ogilvy & Mather Brazil, the new spot’s theme is that if being kind to strangers is crazy, then we should all go crazy. Of course we’re going to need some examples of how this works first. Some of the nutcases we meet over the course of the ad include the woman who high-fives everyone she sees, often from the perch of her bicycle; the anonymous rich guy who gives away £1000 to nice strangers every day; the secret gardener who plants trees around town; and the woman who pays tolls for the people in cars behind her.





Just like last year’s ad, the new one uses Supertramp’s “Give a Little Bit” as its theme, melodically underlining the ad’s message of generosity through kind works. So, while you may want to “buy the world a Coke,” the new ad suggests that perhaps you also just do it a random favor or two.

Watch some individual films about the people featured in the ad in the slide show above.