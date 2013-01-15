5 Tips For Exporting Your Creative Culture From Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

One of advertising’s top creative agencies announced last week that it was expanding to Madison Avenue (if only figuratively–its office will be in downtown Manhattan). San Francisco-based Goodby, Silverstein & Partners sets up its first New York operation with two longtime SF staffers, Christian Haas, a newly minted partner who will serve as executive creative director, and Nancy Reyes, who will be associate partner and MD.

While the shop will tackle work for existing GSP accounts, unlike many agency offshoots, it doesn’t open with (and on account of) a founding client, which means Haas and Reyes will have an obvious mandate to win business. But, the partners say, their priority is finding and recruiting the right talent. GSP has always been a creatively-led agency; the shop has been run by founders Jeff Goodby and Rich Silverstein–both creatives, both ad legends–since its launch in 1983 and as such has a definitive creative culture. Which means Haas’ and Reyes’ key role will be finding creative stars, but also creating and building a new GSP culture.

We talked to the Haas and Reyes about some of the principles that will guide the New York launch and growth in the early days.

In many cases, agencies expand to accommodate clients. GSP itself, which had been a single-office operation from the start, opened a Detroit arm in 2010 to service its new Chevy account. Though the idea of opening an office in New York had been addressed over the years, when it came to actually taking the leap, the decision was driven entirely by talent–existing and potential.

First, Reyes, one of the agency’s top account people, was looking to move and instead of losing her to another agency or industry, Goodby and Silverstein used the opportunity to build a New York shop around a key team member. With Haas–a creative with roots in São Paulo and the digital space–interested in making the move to New York, the new shop had its new partners.

Beyond that circumstantial driver, though, a new office represented opportunity to tap New York talent. While Haas jokes “every year there was a rumor we were opening here,” Reyes says, “The biggest reason it never happened is maybe that it never felt right. It wasn’t for the people first. It might have been just to have an East Coast presence or for a client. It wasn’t about the people. And (GSP) is all about talent. When they invest in talent the work is great.”

Haas says people tend to work at the agency for a long time and there are a lot of boomerang staffers. “That culture of being about people; we wanted to bring that culture with us,” he says. We want to be a place that’s all about finding and fostering the right people.”