advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tiger Woods Returns With “No Cup Is Safe” Spot for Nike

Tiger Woods Returns With “No Cup Is Safe” Spot for Nike
By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

Nike today welcomed the world’s current number-one golf player, Rory McIlroy, to its roster, in a deal said to be the most money-intensive ever signed in the game.


To celebrate, Nike Golf teamed its newest star with its most famous (and infamous) athlete, Tiger Woods, for a bit of sport-specific one-upmanship.

In the spot, the golfers face off on a golf course, taking turns making near-impossible shots, landing balls first in the cup on the green, then in a series of less and less likely off-course cups.

A classic format that works well–Tiger even does an abbreviated demo of his famous keepy-uppy trick.

Let the Tiger Woods/bra jokes commence!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life