Here’s Some Important Smartphone Etiquette, Delivered In Old Timey Style





Most people would agree that, while useful, ubiquitous smart phones can make things unbearable sometimes. Whether you’re trying to carry on a conversation with someone distracted by a tiny glowing rectangle, or someone insists on fact-checking everything you say right as you say it, things can get pretty annoying at the speed of Wi-Fi. In an effort to curb these and other behaviors, the men’s website Art of Manliness tapped artist Ted Slampyak to put together a series of posters urging people to be more mindful with their phones.

Some of the work centers around common courtesies, like not being the guy on the bus who forces everybody in a three-seat radius to listen to half of a boring conversation. The scope also extends, however, to interpersonal relations, cautioning viewers against conveying big news to friends or family through text messages (something that one of the posters condemns as a cowardly move.) All in all, the posters put an old-timey spin on an eminently current problem.