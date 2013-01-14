I be on my suit and tie shit

At the album site, JT, who had teased his return to music last week, says this about the new project:

“This year is an exciting one for me. As you probably have heard through the ‘grapevine,’ I’m gearing up for a big 2013.

Back in June of last year, I quietly started working on what is now, my next journey with that thing I love called MUSIC.

The inspiration for this really came out of the blue and to be honest, I didn’t expect anything out of it. I just went into the studio and started playing around with some sounds and songs. It was probably the best time I’ve had in my career… Just creating with no rules and/or end goal in mind and really enjoying the process. What I came up with is something I couldn’t be more excited about! It is full of inspiration that I grew up listening to and some newfound muses that I’ve discovered along the way.”

Listen to the track here.