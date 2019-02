To promote the series Wonders of Life featuring Professor Brian Cox exploring the, erm, wonders of life, the BBC has rolled out a most appropriate (wonderful) trailer.

The 3:30 trailer showcases clip after eye-popping clip of nature in all its majesty and weirdness. But it’s the track that makes this promo special. The video is set to the tune of “Galaxy Song” from the seminal The Meaning of Life, sung originally and here by Eric Idle.

See the promo here…

and hear the original here.