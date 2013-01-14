Twitter Storytelling: See Tweets Transformed Into Haunting Works Of Art

Every tweet may contain a story. But in 140 characters or less, tweets can only hint at drama, romance, tragedy, and intrigue.

Artists Nate Larson and Marni Shindelman take the story one step further into the real world, adding a visual component to tweets in their “Geolocation” project.





“I’m always thinking about the real-world implications of social media,” says Larson. “There’s an incredible shift in terms of how we think about privacy and what we’re willing to put out there in real life.”

Using publicly available GPS metadata in Twitter posts, the duo track the location of tweets and take photographs, creating a real-world context for the virtual information. They then pair the photograph with the tweet, often to powerful effect.

“Amy is dying @Highland Hospital,” reads one tweet. But others are more mundane: “days like this I really miss working outdoors.”





Of course, the process of selecting tweets is very subjective. Larson says he favors tweets that “have to do with privacy or political events or things that are happening on the national news scale,” while Schindelman says she goes for the “dramatic and romantic ones.”

The GPS information can only narrow the location down to a 15-foot radius, so it’s up to Larson and Shindelman to determine the perspective and point of view of each photograph.