In a weirdly ad hominem “review” of season two of Girls in the New York Post , writer Linda Stasi seemed fixated on one particular aspect of the series and show creator Lena Dunham’s persona. From the review:

“It’s not every day in the TV world of anorexic actresses with fake boobs that a woman with giant thighs, a sloppy backside and small breasts is compelled to show it all. It’s a boon for the out-of-shape, and perhaps a giant economic loss for high-end gyms, especially in Brooklyn.”

and:

“Interestingly, the gorgeous Marnie is the one who is now totally unlucky in love. Sometimes it just doesn’t pay to be smart, breathtakingly beautiful, nice and kind. Not when there are blobbies who are willing to take their clothes off in public constantly — even when they aren’t in character.”

Needless to say, Stasi’s article earned criticism from fans of both Girls, and girls (a Jezebel piece spawned the “outlandishly horrifying” summation).

Girls EP Jenni Konner responded in comments to the Hollywood Reporter: “That that woman got to the age she’s at and still feels like there are rules about what kind of body you can show is sad for her.”