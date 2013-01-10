Secret Sauces: Behind “Lincoln” And 13 Other Oscar Contenders

Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln topped the Academy Award nominations, announced today. The film received 12 citations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Daniel Day-Lewis), Best Supporting Actress (Sally Field), Best Supporting Actor (Tommy Lee Jones), Best Adapted Screenplay (Tony Kushner), Best Cinematography (Janusz Kaminski), and Best Costume Design (Joanna Johnston).





Rounding out the Best Picture nominations: Amour, directed by Michael Haneke, Argo, directed by Ben Affleck, Beasts of the Southern Wild, directed by Benh Zeitlin, Django Unchained, directed by Quentin Tarantino, Les Misérables, directed by Tom Hooper, Life of Pi, directed by Ang Lee, Silver Linings Playbook, directed by David O. Russell and Zero Dark Thirty, directed by Kathryn Bigelow.

Best Director nominations also went to Haneke, Zeitlin, Lee, and Russell.

