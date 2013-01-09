Got Brand Content? MIPTV/MIPCube Seeks The Best For Brand Of The Year Honors

TV market and creative forum MIPTV is looking for the best brand content of 2012 for its Brand of the Year honor.

With the Brand of the Year award, MIPTV, through its MIPCube at MIPTV program, is recognizing achievement in original video that’s part of a larger brand entertainment initiative. Entries are open to agencies, brands, and production companies who produced a brand content campaign that ran between March 2012 and March 2013 (must include a video component).

Given that we’re also keenly interested in the state of content marketing, your very own Co.Create is partnering with MIPTV on the Brand of the Year contest and we’ll be on hand helping to judge the entries.





The entry deadline is February 24 and it’s free to enter, so get your assets together. What’s eligible? Any brand entertainment project that has a video component, be it for TV or web, series or one-off, fiction or non-fiction.

The Brand of the Year award was created at MIPTV in 2011, in partnership with agency Ogilvy, and previous winners have included American Express and Heineken.

Winners will be announced as part of the MIPCube event at MIPTV in Cannes, April 8-11, 2013.