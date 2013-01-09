Man’s Best Friend Fetches You Back From Depression

Dogs were all the rage in the creative sphere last year, and here’s another good reason why, besides loyalty, playfulness, and the cuddle factor: Dogs are therapeutic.





In a new series of print ads created by Ogilvy & Mather, Mumbai, India, animal care group World For All trumpets the canine capacity to counter dark moods. Each ad features gorgeous, minimalist watercolor paintings that illustrate how a dog might literally save their owners from themselves. The message is not subtle (and some may note that depression doesn’t necessarily equate with suicide), but the tagline (“Dogs cure depression. Adopt one”) does, rightly, suggest that canines can be an antidote to the black dog.

