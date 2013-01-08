Watch the Video for David Bowie’s First Song in 10 Years





While it’s customary for those celebrating a birthday to receive gifts, today, on the occasion of his 66th birthday, David Bowie bestowed upon his many fans a gift of his own: his first original track in 10 years, a video and news that he’ll be releasing a new full-length album, The Next Day, in March.

The new song, “Where are We Now?” is melancholy and self-reflective and will no doubt cause fans of the Thin White Duke to jitter with excitement. Pre-orders of the upcoming album are already reaching top-10 lists on iTunes sites around the world. The accompanying video is, well, interesting (so is the album’s cover–a purposeful repurposing of the artwork for Heroes. Read about it here). While it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s worth checking out. Watch it here.



