How MTV’s Original Programming On Digital Abuse Works In The Real World

Just when you thought that analytics and stats on television programming didn’t have much meaning beyond attracting big advertising bucks, MTV came along with a fascinating study on the social impact behind the numbers.

Partnering with Harmony Institute, an independent research center, MTV’s aim was to evaluate how its original movie (DIS)connected went beyond passively beaming in to 5 million viewers to show how it measurably shaped their attitudes and responses to digital abuse over the six months surrounding its 2011 release.

For those who didn’t tune in, (DIS)connected is a fictionalized story (based on true events) depicting how everyday online communication can easily cross the line into digital abuse. The movie was a focal point of MTV’s multi-year campaign, “A Thin Line,” geared toward raising awareness and providing resources to allow young people to take a stand against digital abuse–all the more reason to measure if it resonated with its audience. It did. In a major way.

A spokesperson for Harmony Institute tells Co.Create that it would be difficult to compare the MTV movie’s results with other studies they’ve done across different media (with documentaries such as Bully and Waiting for Superman). “However, (Dis)connected was very effective at increasing comprehension about digital abuse with 82% of viewers reporting that digital abuse was a more serious problem than they previously thought after seeing the film.”

(DIS)connected also motivated viewers to actually do something. According to the study:

-49% of viewers surveyed said that they were more likely to join a group concerned with prevention of digital abuse after seeing the movie.

-Nearly 35,000 young people signed their name onto the Digital Bill of Rights following the movie.

-1 in 5 tweets during the film called for an end to digital abuse.

-66% said they were more likely to intervene and support friends experiencing abuse online.

-59% of viewers surveyed said they were less likely to send or forward inappropriate messages that could hurt somebody else.

Jason Rzepka, MTV’s vice president of public affairs, says the network didn’t have any set metrics to evaluate success or failure when the overall idea for the campaign was born back in 2009. “We were looking at a lot of variables,” he explains, “What was the ascendent issue, what is our ability to make an impact, and how can we use our native superpowers [of storytelling] for good.”