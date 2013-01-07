Hard Copy: How Polaroid Is Seeking Relevance With Photo Printing Retail Concept

When Steve Jobs was laying the groundwork for Apple, it’s said that he looked to Polaroid and its visionary founder Edwin Land for inspiration.

Once revered for its innovative technology, design sense, and business savvy, Polaroid has taken a hit in recent years, failing to exploit the digital photography revolution and declaring bankruptcy twice. And while Apple is the premier tech- and design-driven brand, Polaroid is struggling to retain relevance.

Now, the company is betting on an innovative new retail venture, Polaroid Fotobar, which emulates the Apple store concept, to help bolster the brand. Polaroid partnered with startup Fotobar to create retail stores where customers can print out their digital photographs and create finished museum-quality “artwork” in an “experiential” retail environment.

Like Apple stores, the Polaroid Fotobar stores will employ knowledgeable salespeople who help make technology accessible (and fun!). The same basic services will also be offered at Polaroid Fotobar’s website and app (in the works).





Just a generation ago, Polaroid pictures, with their now iconic white edges (since mimicked by Instagram and others) provided instant gratification and created an inherently social experience.

“We were the first social network,” says Polaroid president and CEO Scott Hardy. “People could take a picture and share it with their friends and give them a physical copy of it.” Now, we’re accustomed to being able to see photos the moment after we take them. But, instead of sharing them in person, we share them on social media. In the process, we have sacrificed the satisfaction of a physical print to hang on our wall or preserve in a photo album.

Approximately 1.5 billion pictures are taken every day (most of them using camera phones), according to Fotobar founder and CEO Warren Struhl. But the majority of the pictures never leave the phone.