How To Plan For Mobile Commerce Beyond the Holidays

There is a well-known truth when it comes to holiday shopping in 2012: Mobile devices played a huge role. Statistics from the Pew Internet Project show that 85 percent of American adults own a cellphone, 45 percent own a smartphone, and 25 percent own a tablet. More people than ever before are using their mobile devices to browse, research, and buy from their favorite retailers.

However, now that the tinsel is coming down and the stockings are being put away for another year, what happens to a retailer’s mobile agenda? Does the holiday mobile marketing strategy go with it?





When it comes to mobile commerce, what retailers have been doing leading up to and during this holiday season is just the tip of the iceberg of what is sure to become a mobile-dominated shopping experience during the next few years. Brands need to be prepared to best take advantage of this mobile proliferation, not just from Thanksgiving to Christmas Day, but also throughout the rest of the calendar year. So what are some smart–and actionable–steps?

Figures show that 91 percent of Americans have their mobile phones within arm’s reach 24/7. With such widespread dependence on these devices, there is a huge opportunity for retailers to create conversations and develop more personal relationships with their consumers.

While many marketers focused just on their holiday mobile commerce strategy, they’d be wise to focus on a year-round strategy, with the holiday season as one component of it. Such a focus can help nurture relationships throughout the year and will drive more frequent transactions from customers outside the holiday season. It’s much like what a marketing strategy for any other traditional channel will look like. It’s all about generating awareness, engaging customers, enabling smooth and easy transactions, and ultimately, securing loyalty.

Similar to how many marketers have treated their holiday mobile strategy separate from their year-round strategy, many brands have deployed mobile through siloed efforts. Truth is, few consumers make a purchase based solely on mobile. The lines are blurring between marketing channels, and now more than ever, retailers need to think about how to execute a seamless brand experience–integrating all of consumers’ favorite platforms and channels. They also need to provide a very personal and relevant experience to consumers, no matter how they interact with brands.





Consumers are turning to their mobile device as an impartial influencer of their buying decision, and marketers need to guide the consumer through the process with mobile-optimized experiences. A major factor driving consumers to research a product from their mobile phone while still in-store is to simply feel better about their purchase, which could be price, product reviews, alternative product selection, warranty and more. Mobile devices continue to be used throughout the path to purchase, and marketers need to embrace this trend and provide accurate and easily accessible product information that builds consumer trust and loyalty.