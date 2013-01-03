Making Lego Into Art: Nathan Sawaya’s Impossible Brick Sculptures

It’s a kind of self-portrait by an artist at one with his medium; it’s “about my transition opening up to the world,” says Sawaya. Yellow has struck a pop culture nerve, landing on T-shirts, jackets, a European rock band album cover, and logo for a Philadelphia DJ. “Not all of them are licensed, but I was a lawyer, so it’s all worked out very nicely,” he laughs.

Since making the seemingly crazy leap from corporate attorney to Lego artist in 2004–while $100,000 in debt from student loans–Sawaya has garnered an international reputation, stints on the late-night and morning talk show circuits, and a consultancy on Mythbusters. He’s picked up an eclectic array of celebrity clients–Donald Trump, skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, and, most notably, Bill Clinton–a longtime fan whose desk sports a Sawaya Lego globe. For six years, his Art of the Brick solo show has toured eight countries in North America, Europe, and Asia. He’s also compiled two books–Art of the Brick in 2009 and last year’s The Art of Nathan Sawaya. His works command from $10,000 to six figures. At any given time, his New York studio houses 2.5 million Lego bricks.

Sawaya’s latest effort is In Pieces, a two-year collaboration with the Toronto-based Australian hyper-realistic photographer Dean West. West’s seven photos subtly incorporate Sawaya’s Lego objects, not to mention an artist cameo. The exhibit premiered Dec. 10 at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center Library in Little Rock, AK (which presented Art of the Brick last year) and will run through Feb. 1 before moving to a to-be-announced New York gallery. Sawaya and West will appear at the Clinton Library Jan. 14.

“There’s a fun, nostalgic aspect to Legos–people connect to the art on a different level,” says Sawaya. “But it’s also a medium that lets me design anything I can imagine. I especially enjoy creating curvy forms using rectangular pieces. Up close, you notice the sharp angles, but when you back away, the corners blend into curves. There’s a magic in the perspective.”

Sawaya drops some six figures on Lego bricks every year, with some statues–like the 20-feet-long Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton he built for Singapore’s ArtScience Museum over a summer of 8- to 12-hour days–commanding 80,000 bricks.

Sawaya first sketches his sculpture ideas on brick paper, occasionally using Lego Digital Designer software, which has virtual bricks programmed with gravitational physics, for positioning. As he builds, he glues each piece in place. “I’ve done projects where I’ve had to chisel away days of work. But on the whole, it’s really therapeutic for me; I go into a kind of trance. I’ll often match the background music to where I am in the process.