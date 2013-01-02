Matt Damon and John Krasinski on Making “Promised Land,” a Non-Message Message Movie

Matt Damon and John Krasinski set out to make a movie about abuse of corporate power and the little guy, set against the backdrop of an environmental movement. “I wanted to make a movie about American identity,” says Krasinski, a star of The Office, who found a kindred spirit in Damon after the international movie star had been in The Adjustment Bureau with Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt.

“That’s personally something I think about a lot,” says Damon. “The rise in corporate power, increasing disenfranchisement, a feeling that the system is rigged.”

Together, they were going to write a movie that Damon would direct (more on that later). And they were interested in exploring the green energy movement. But they weren’t sure which part of the movement.

First, they tried wind. Krasinski and Damon hashed out a story based on research by a reporter they had hired to hunt down a controversy in upstate New York. But, says Damon, “If you go into the woods looking for a bear, you’ll find a bear.” In other words, the reporter came back with the story they had wanted to hear, but upon further exploration it didn’t actually pan out. Plus, says Krasinski, “The biggest problem with wind energy is it’s noisy and people don’t want those big wind towers on their land.” So wind power wouldn’t make for a very interesting story.

After a moment considering the salmon industry, the pair settled on making a movie about hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking. Krasinski was inspired in part by a series of stories in The New York Times, called Drilling Down. Thus, Promised Land, written by and starring Damon and Krasinski, and directed by Gus Van Sant, was born.





Despite the controversial subject, Damon and Krasinski were determined to not make a message movie. So to tamp down that perception, they kept a lid on talking about the movie’s central issue. “We didn’t want it to be a ‘fracking’s bad’ movie,” says Damon, who figured the best way to do that was to focus on the characters, residents of a small, unnamed town in the Midwest.

“Once we knew it was heading towards natural gas, Matt said, look, people are going to see this as an anti-fracking movie and we can’t change that,” recalls Krasinski. “We just have to get people to see it. And we never thought about the political ramifications again.” He says the issue became merely a backdrop for the story.