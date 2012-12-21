Ready For the PSY-an Apocalypse? “Gangnam” Passes a Billion Views

We know where one galloping horseman of the apocalypse is; whether the other three show up remains to be seen. In a fit of auspicious timing, the most-viewed YouTube video ever, and future bar mitzvah staple, “Gangnam Style” reached a billion views on the much ballyhooed date of December 21, 2012. As some are speculating, the video’s milestone may correspond with some crap Nostradamus supposedly uttered. If the prophecy turns out to be true, though, at least we’re going out together, dancing goofily.