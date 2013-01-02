How Walter Salles and José Rivera Turned Kerouac’s “On the Road” into a Film

“When Walter [Salles] asked me to write On the Road, what went through my mind was, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re going to do another iconic revolutionary book? Do we want to go and explore that territory again?’” But José Rivera soon put aside his doubts. “I thought, if Walter is going to do it, I’ll do it.”

The two had managed to successfully turn the mythical, episodic, and culturally loaded memoir of Ernesto “Che” Guevara’s early life and radicalizing road trip into a critically acclaimed film. “We had such a great partnership on The Motorcycle Diaries, in terms of writer-director relationships it was as good as it could possibly be–and I’ve had some bad ones,” says the Puerto Rican-born screenwriter. “I knew it would be a fruitful and exciting journey.”





So off they went, figuring out how to adapt Jack Kerouac’s autobiographical road-trip novel On the Road, one of the defining works of radical, post-war America. Salles, a Brazilian filmmaker who made an international splash with the Oscar-nominated 1998 film Central Station, also was unsure whether they could pull it off. Which is why they started by making a documentary about the Beats. “I needed to immerse myself in that social-cultural background,” Salles says of the five-year process of following the same path that Kerouac journeyed–literally, he traveled from New York to Virginia, New Orleans, Denver, and San Francisco, interviewing characters in the book who were still alive and the sons of daughters of those who are not. “I have more than 100 hours of material to edit.” (Rivera has seen a rough cut and proclaims it “really good.”)

The interviews Salles did–with poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti and controversial essayist Amiri Baraka–gave him the confidence and understanding to be able to go ahead with the fictional film.

Adapting a novel said to define a generation is fraught with pitfalls. First, there’s the prose–stream-of-consciousness visions that crackle with electricity. “They danced down the streets like dingledodies, and I shambled after as I’ve been doing all my life after people who interest me,” Kerouac wrote. But how do you adapt jazz-like writing without dipping into cliché? Frankly, who needs to see another drug-fueled, hippie odyssey?





Still, legions of people revere the book. Salles is one of them. “I had been nurtured by this book since I was 18,” he says. “It represented so much to me.” The director explains that he first read On the Road under very specific circumstances, in mid-1970’s Brazil. “We were living in a military dictatorship, there was censorship of all art forms, there was exile, there was torture. And the characters in On the Road investigated all the different forms of freedom that we were not allowed to live in that culture at that specific time. It had a very emblematic quality–not only for me, but for many friends of mine had a very direct connection to it.” It wasn’t published in Brazil at the time, so Salles read it in English. “My copy traveled from hands to hands at the university and when it came back to me it had notes from 30 different people written in the margins–it had touched them so much on a personal level.”

Luckily, Rivera came to it with no such weighty history. “I love the book but I had an intellectual relationship to it–I knew its impact on the culture,” he says. “It didn’t change my life when I read it; it just didn’t have that effect. So, in a way, I was a good choice. I didn’t approach it with a sense of awe and fear and weight that another writer might have. I approached it analytically, this is a problem to be solved. These are the circumstances of this book, these are the things cinema must have–how do I bring those two together?”