Chasing Ice–And Audience Action: How Top Docs Galvanize Causes Online

Documentaries historically excel at making viewers care about outrageous misfortune, stupidity, injustice, and prejudice. Building on previous campaigns sparked by films like The Cove, many top doc makers short-listed this year for Academy Award consideration are using the web to convert audience members from observers into participants in their cause.

Director Eugene Jarecki, for example, eviscerates the War on Drugs in his documentary The House I Live In. The film’s companion site played a role in the successful election-year campaigns to decriminalize pot in Washington and Colorado. “What used to happen when you left the theater is that all your passion would kind of vanish into the night air on your way to dinner or to your car,” Jarecki says. By directing viewers to the film’s Get Involved companion site, he notes, “People are just a mouse click away from the repository of whatever avenues of activism the film has generated.”

Working with consultants Bond Strategy and Influence, Jarecki and his team use a zip-code-driven search engine that enables the film’s fans to engage the issue in their own neighborhoods. “If you want to fight against the drug war, you can very quickly find your way to what the central issues are in your state or district, who’s doing what in terms of boots on the ground, who your representatives are and what their views are on this issue.”

James Balog

While many documentarians intend to rally viewers behind their causes before shooting a single frame of film, director Jeff Orlowski initially had more modest goals for Chasing Ice. The lauded global warming movie features tragically awesome footage of melting icebergs captured by star photographer James Balog. “We came into this not as activists but as people who wanted to tell a visual story that would convey the reality of what’s happening around the planet,” Orlowski explains. “We wanted Chasing Ice to be an adventure story about what James went through to make this project a reality.”

However, after Chasing Ice started bowling over audiences at movie theaters, Orlowski expanded the agenda. “Based on the response to the film,” he says, “there’s been a lot of demand put on us to give people a call to action so they can do something to make a difference.”

Chasing Ice‘s partners with environmental group 350.org. Orlowski says “If people want to get involved from a political perspective, that’s who we point them to. Our website has a lot of other resources as well in terms of what people can do on an individual level.”

For filmmaker Kirby Dick, who trawled the web to find subjects willing to go on record about rape in the military for his expose The Invisible War, companion site Notinvisible.org serves as catalyst that brings together support for his ongoing campaign to crack down on sexual assaults in the armed forces.