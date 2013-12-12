Head of the Class: Co.Create’s Top Master Classes of 2012

The Master Class series at Co.Create began earlier this year with a simple mandate: creative people at the top of their given field doling out actionable lessons on how to do what they do. While this goal was followed to the letter, over the course of 2012, the series also evolved.
Prototypical entries included top photographer Nadav Kander explaining how to take a proper portrait; other, broader lessons included a free-for-all of thriving freelancers sharing their hard-earned tips in a single forum, and irrepressible comedian Tig Notaro revealing how she stayed creative while fighting for her life. All of these lessons, and five more of the year’s best, are ready for your holiday perusal above.