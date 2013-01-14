Out Of India, A Social Network For Creative Expression

“Every human being is born with an inherent desire to create,” says the Indian film director Shekhar Kapur.

With that in mind, Kapur, who directed Elizabeth: The Golden Age among other films, teamed up with Indian musician A. R. Rahman (best known in the West for his Academy Award-winning work on Slumdog Millionaire) to cofound Qyuki, a social network that fosters creativity.

Dubbed “a community of creative expression,” Qyuki launched late last year with an initial investment from Cisco Systems.

The site’s primary audience is Indians from 18-35 years of age (including the Indian diaspora in North America and the U.K.), according to Poonacha Machaiah, Qyuki’s chief executive officer. “There is an urge among Indians to explore their creative self,” says Kapur. “Qyuki is born to engage the Indian youth emotionally and offer them a platform to express themselves, exercise their imagination, build immersive creative communities, and through that have more productive lives.”

Qyuki (which means “because” in Hindi) is divided into three main sections: Creations, Community, and Inspirations.





“Creations” are pieces of original content that users upload to a Pinterest-like pinboard and share. They are filtered by categories, which include almost all creative endeavors you can imagine, including Stand Up Comedy, Food, and Home Décor, as well as standards like Photography, Stories, and Films.

“Community” is where users can see who else is on the site and sort profiles by location categories or other classifications.