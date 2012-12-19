advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

From The Almost-But-Not-Quite Unbelievable Symbol Of Our Times Department

From The Almost-But-Not-Quite Unbelievable Symbol Of Our Times Department
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

In the wake of December 14’s nightmare-come-true in Newtown, CT, sales of Amendment II’s bulletproof backpacks have apparently skyrocketed. “Basically, there’s three models,” said a company representative to Mother Jones. “A SwissGear that’s made for teens, and we’ve got an Avengers and a Disney Princess backpack for little kids.”


advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life