Are You a Royal Tenenbaum? A Suzy Bishop? This Infographic Can Tell You

As we’ve mentioned before, life can sometimes feel like a Wes Anderson movie. However, now there’s a new method for determining precisely which movie, and even which character.

The team at Flavorwire has put together a charming infographic that reveals, via flowchart, which Wes Anderson character you favor. All quirky playwrights, for instance, can be simply divided into the Max Fischer group or the Margot Tenenbaum camp, depending on their vices. Best of all, the infographic contains GIFs, so you can see Fantastic Mr. Fox‘s Badger staring into your soul.