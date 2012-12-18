See Amazingly Awkward Family Christmas Photos

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it might also be the most awkward. Spending hours upon hours indoors, in close proximity to one’s family, can lead to some seriously squeamish moments–both emotionally and sartorially. Sometimes these even get captured on film.





Ironic ugly sweater parties became a thing because some families actually have to wear such garments out of well-intentioned adherence to tradition. Other families have even worse gear, or the odd black eye, and as per usual, the embarrassing picture hub Awkward Family Photos wants to hear about it. This year, however, the site has teamed up with Billy Crystal’s family comedy Parental Guidance for a holiday-themed awkward photo contest.

Awkward Family Photos is taking photo submissions of your worst holiday nightmares until December 19th, when they pick the top 10 finalists and post their photos for open voting on from December 20th-24th. Whoever gets the most votes will have their family’s darkest day commemorated by being the star attraction on AFP all Christmas Day, and receive plenty of merch. They will also presumably have a lot of explaining to do to their parents.