See YouTube’s Top Trending Videos Of 2012

Unsurprisingly, Psy’s “Gangnam Style” is number one on the YouTube Rewind list of top trending videos of 2012.

The list is intended to reflect the most talked-about videos of the year, which, according to the company takes into account “views, shares, searches, parodies, remixes, and responses.”

“Gangnam Style” was, of course, the most watched video (with nearly a billion views) and perhaps the most parodied. Brands making an appearance included TNT Belgium with its “Dramatic Surprise On A Quiet Square” stunt and Red Bull with a recap of the Stratos project.

Visitors to YouTube’s Rewind channel can see top videos of 2012 by country and genre and an interactive timeline of the year in video.

See the top videos above.