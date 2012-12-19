Behind The Staples and LinkedIn Joint Content Venture, “Succeed”

For the last few decades, Staples has had a steady, if unsexy, brand identity: it’s the place where you can get toner, paper, electronics, furniture and whatever else you need to supply and furnish your business.

People who use social media know that LinkedIn, on the other hand, is a place where they can connect professionally without being shouted down by their social circle and a place to get an increasing range of business content, but some users may not realize everything the platform has to offer.

Both companies are looking to evolve how people see their brands, which drove a new joint content venture called Succeed, a section of LinkedIn that’s “Powered by Staples.” The project, which launched this month, is geared towards giving small business owners tools to help their businesses thrive, a service that the folks from the office supply retailer has wanted to provide for some time.





“[Small businesses] perceive us as making things easy for them around office supplies, or to make copies, or to print documents to furnish their office,” says Alison Corcoran, Staples’ senior vice president of marketing. “But really we want to be a place where we can help our small businesses be successful. So we can help them make it easier to grow their business, or to learn new things, or to build relationships, because we know the small business customer feels sometimes feels isolated, doesn’t know where to go for resources, and for information, or to learn and we are credible in that space.”

The partnership seemed like a natural for LinkedIn, especially when the people who run the social media site looked into their users’ “passion points,” as Jonathan Lister, the company’s North American vice president of marketing solutions, called them.

“We can see a great deal of connectivity in the business community,” he says. “We may see a great deal of group discussions around small business and we look at groups in general. We see a great deal of conversation about small businesses. We’ll certainly do research and qualitatively we’ll come across a lot of people talking about small groups. And you can fairly quickly see there’s a strong passion there.”

This is the second sponsored page LinkedIn has hosted, the first being Connect, a forum for businesswomen that’s sponsored by Citi. Lister sees these forums, as well as some new features like quickie “endorsements” people can make on your profile–similar in speed to a Facebook “Like” or a Twitter retweet–as a way to make the site more “member-friendly.”