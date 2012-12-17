Winona Ryder Gets Waxed In The Killers’ Tim Burton-Directed Video

Although he once did a cameo in the movie Singles as a guy who directs personal ad videos for money, Tim Burton generally doesn’t do work for hire. Consequently, it’s always worth having a look whenever he takes a break from filming his latest Johnny Depp-starring adaptation to direct a music video.





In Burton’s latest, “Here With Me” by The Killers, Winona Ryder reunites with her Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands director to play a flaxen-haired horror movie queen. Craig Roberts, the young actor from Richard Ayoade’s film Submarine, is an obsessed young fan. Roberts’s character is so smitten, in fact, that he steals a wax likeness of Ryder from the lobby of a theater and spends an entire day with her around a spooky beachside amusement park. Of course, Ryder’s wax replica may be more than she seems–watch through to the end to find out in which way.





Watch the previous collaboration between Tim Burton and The Killers below.