You Don’t Know J.R.R.: A Real Tolkien Expert On Everything You Need To Know About The Hobbit

If you’re like me, you talk a big game when it comes to J.R.R. Tolkien. You read The Hobbit as a kid, watched the 1977 cartoon version on VHS (or, gasp, BETA), devoured The Lord of the Rings as a teenager, and feel quite insidery to be able to pronounce Silmarillion correctly (even though you haven’t read it). I’m guessing you waited for over an hour to see Peter Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring. And you congratulate yourself for getting the “darkest depths of Mordor” allusion when the classic rock station plays Led Zeppelin’s “Ramble On.” You might even take your fandom a step further and, at your book-themed wedding, sit your father at the “Tolkien” table.

VHS Box

And when you learned that Peter Jackson had taken The Hobbit, a book of only 333 pages, and stretched it into three feature-length movies, you felt outraged. You were certain that Jackson had succumbed to the Evil One himself, undermining the purity of Tolkien’s masterpiece for the sake of profit.

But friend, if you’re like me, it’s time to face the facts. You are a Tolkien dilettante. And since you know not what you speak, allow me to introduce you to someone who does: Dr. Corey Olsen, expert on all things J.R.R. Olsen is a professor of Medieval Studies and author of Exploring J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, published earlier this year by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. He’s the host of a popular podcast, The Tolkien Professor, and last year, he started the Mythgard Institute, an online educational community that offers college-level courses in science fiction and fantasy literature. I spoke to him at length and I assure you: he’s legit. And since Olsen isn’t terribly worried about Jackson’s three-part Hobbit, it means the rest of us can relax.

Here’s why.

The Hobbit was published in 1937 as a children’s book. It’s a light-hearted and comedic story about the hairy-toed Bilbo Baggins, who along with a bunch of dwarves, is sent by the wizard Gandalf to recover treasure stolen by the dragon Smaug. En route, Gandalf tells Bilbo to avoid an evil sorcerer called the Necromancer who lives in Mirkwood Forest. Bilbo also meets the slimy, lisping Gollum, who has lost a super cool ring. (It makes its wearer invisible.) Bilbo finds the ring and takes it. In the end, the dragon is killed and Bilbo returns to his quaint country home. The end.

First Edition Cover of The Hobbit

The Hobbit was a huge hit, so in 1938, Tolkien started a sequel: a series of short tales for children, tentatively titled “The New Hobbit.” Seventeen years later, he completed The Lord of the Rings. The manuscript was a thousand pages long, and because England was still experiencing a paper shortage from the war, Tolkien’s publisher split the book into three.

It was over the nearly two decades during which Tolkien wrote Rings, that he developed the history of Middle Earth, the Silmarillion legends, the fictional languages, and the three ages, culminating with the war over the ring. But Tolkien had produced much more material than he could fit into a single narrative–even one divided into three books. He ended up drafting essays, appendices, and even an additional book to make sure that every invention, legend, and crazy-named ancestor was accounted for. It was only after the fact—decades after The Hobbit appeared on shelves–that Tolkien began to think of his children’s story as a precursor to Rings.