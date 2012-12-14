A Brand Shift for 2013: From Aspiration To Inspiration

It’s tempting to look at pop culture for insight into the zeitgeist, and it’s hard to look at pop culture without seeing a lot of Zombies. This may well not be a coincidence. Americans themselves have been stumbling around shell shocked the past few years. While the country may have narrowly averted a Depression in the economic sense, the consumer psyche wasn’t so fortunate.

This February will mark the four-year anniversary of the lowest point ever recorded in this country’s consumer confidence index. And while today consumer sentiment is improved from that all-time nadir, it continues to lag well behind the historic average.





Those of us in the advertising business are well aware. Massive shifts in consumer attitudes and behavior have forced us to question how we steward brands through these turbulent waters. After all, with Americans’ job security uncertain, their homes under water (figuratively and literally), their pensions unfunded, their national pride wounded, their personal security threatened, their government dysfunctional, and their leading corporations distrusted, business as usual hasn’t seemed so assured.

Especially when business as usual generally meant appealing to people’s grand aspirations. Is there any word bandied about the corridors of marketing departments more than “aspirational?” From fashion to automotive to alcohol, the conventional wisdom has been that success lay in offering people a chance to buy their way to a better life.

But the simplicity, the very credibility of this approach came to feel increasingly tenuous these last few years. After a long stretch of economic malaise, political instability, and a “new normal” characterized by uncertainty, the shift toward a different model, a different kind of motivation, is now well underway.

Great brands, those most in touch in with consumer sentiment, have evolved their message from one of Aspiration to one of Inspiration. They are focused less on what they can give, and more on what consumers themselves can achieve. In those very same aspiration-prone categories, quintessentially American companies like Chrysler and Levi’s have been calling on Americans to make a better world for themselves, by themselves. These brands have realized their role is not to be the solution, but to be the motivation for one. The call to action isn’t merely to buy something, but to build something.

Of course, some brands have always acted thusly, particularly in categories predicated on personal achievement, like sporting goods. What’s interesting is how badge brands, whether of style, wealth, wisdom, or popularity, have taken the same tack.