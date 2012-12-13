6 Ways Agencies Can Apply the “Startup Filter” To Brand Work

As a digital strategist, I’ve attended plenty of brainstorms and meetings where we talk about how we can define popular digital behaviors and mechanics introduced by startups and digital companies. The cross-pollination of ideas and best practices is exciting and while there are tons of things startups can learn from advertisers and marketers, there is a lot more that brands can learn from startups.

I’ve developed what I like to refer to as “The Startup Filter”–a set of principles that are the building blocks for any successful startup. Lately, I’ve found myself using these principles in my client initiatives, whether it’s developing a website, a new digital product, or even a short-term marketing campaign. Here are some of those principles.





Successful digital businesses create new behaviors. Consider the following examples: Kickstarter and DonorsChoose.org have both made all of their users “investors”; Weight Watchers turned the idea of weight loss into a game; Gilt introduced the flash-sale concept; and Foursquare coined the notion of “checking in.” Some startups anchor their products in–and build on–these behaviors to help explain what they do. For example, LearnVest, a website that empowers women by teaching them the skills to maintain financial independence and stability, has very cleverly used the gym membership model to create a paid model for its offerings.

When agencies are building a new digital campaign or a product, it’s important to consider already existing consumer behaviors and avoid attempting to create new habits. Instead use the habits that the startups have already created to your advantage. Additionally, the “10-word pitch” is of the utmost importance. If you can’t describe the campaign or your product in 10 words or less, go back to the drawing board.

Most startups don’t hire a marketing team. Instead they prefer the practice of baked-in marketing, or zero-dollar marketing, which means they let their product market itself. Additionally, using alluring acquisition levers can be extremely beneficial.

What is your product doing to bring in new users and customers? Is it self-sustaining? Everlane, a company rethinking the way online retail works, has the best acquisition lever I’ve ever seen. Instead of limiting itself by offering monetary incentives–$10 for each friend invited who makes a purchase–Everlane one-ups the system by using tiers. If you invite five friends, you get a discount; 10 friends, you get a free T-shirt; 50 friends and you get free shipping for life. Because of this system, Everlane is the only site I’ve ever really invited my friends to.

Also important are the mechanisms allotted for encouraging users to send their invitations. Notifications, email newsletters, and social sharing aren’t just a consideration anymore–these are the absolute must-haves alongside simple, one-step sign-ups. Skillshare, a community marketplace for online learning, allows users to explore the site’s offerings and only requires sign-up if and when you want to follow or enroll in a class. Is your marketing campaign easy to engage with? Because it should be.