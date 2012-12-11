Thom Yorke’s Album Art Becomes Building-Side GIF Mural

Along with uber-producer Nigel Godrich and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has been threatening to release new material under the name Atoms for Peace for years now. The debut album, Amok, is finally due in February, and you can already view the album art online . There’s another place where you can view the album art, though: the mural on the side of the LA offices of the band’s label XL Recordings, where it’s been used to make a real-life GIF.

Created by Stanley Donwood, who has been closely involved with Radiohead’s visuals for years, the new album’s art depicts an apocalypse-in-progress, set in Los Angeles. The black-and-white squiggles and ominous tone are very much in keeping with that of Yorke’s solo album from 2006, The Eraser. That album’s artwork never took on a life of its own, however.

Donwood worked with artist INSA to turn XL’s LA office into a project called “Hollywood Dooom.” After painting several overlapping murals, stopping in between sessions to take photos, the duo ultimately created an animated GIF of meteors raining down on a particular city, on the side of a city that stands inside that city. More than setting the stage for the album, Hollywood Dooom has made it so that the album will have to live up to the artwork.

Below you can watch a video for “Default,” the first single from Amok.