The “Subtexter” Knows Why You Posted That Brunch Photo

Nobody shares photos to prove they spent the night at home catching up on Homeland; they do the exact opposite. Pretty much every photo that ends up on social media is there to communicate something, but often it’s a statement the photo’s taker doesn’t want to come right out and say. Thankfully, Newcastle Brown Ale’s handy “Subtexter” app is here to handle the heavy lifting of the underlying message.





Since everybody knows what’s really being said in these photos anyway (a topic explored in College Humor’s recent “Look at This Instagram” video) Newcastle is cheekily ushering in an era of absolute honesty with what they’re calling the #NoBollocks Subtext campaign. Created by agency Droga5, the Subtexter app gives users the chance to meme-ify any photo they upload, with the standard setup-on-top, punchline-at-the-bottom format that should be familiar to the Scumbag Steve set.





“I’m an artist,” the caption on one photo of an architectural detail reads, with the bottom following, “These weird angles mean I’m creative.” The app also has multiple settings drawing on some of the most typical and common forms of Instagram fodder, including brunch, fancy drinks, and urban skyline. The outdoor portion of the campaign will also be launching in Williamsburg on December 10th, which is appropriate since Williamsburg is Instagram ground zero.

[Image: Flickr user Bonnie BonBon]