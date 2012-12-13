Apps For Everyone: 29th Street Publishing Helps Writers Get Paid

At a time when print magazines such as Newsweek and tablet publications like The Daily are shuttering, the team at 29th Street Publishing is betting on the future of magazines for iPad and iPhone.

“It should be that everyone who wants an app can have an app,” says David Jacobs, cofounder and CEO at 29th Street Publishing, which developed a platform for independent publishing as a way for writers to make a living. The company’s catchphrase? “Selling subscriptions is as simple as blogging.”

Jacobs and Natalie Podrazik, 29th Street Publishing cofounder and CTO, have deep backgrounds in blogging. Jacobs founded Apperceptive, the blogging and social-software focused services company where Podrazik was an early employee.

After Six Apart acquired Apperceptive in 2008, Jacobs served as vice president of services and platforms and Podrazik was a product manager of the blogging platforms Movable Type and TypePad (before Six Apart was itself acquired…but that’s another story). They began to brainstorm about collaborating on a new publishing platform that would enable writers to distribute content directly to readers without relying on advertising.

“We asked ourselves, ‘What does it look like if a writer has a great audience and a great voice and a great product and wants to live a middle class life?’ We thought maybe they could get support directly from their audience,” says Jacobs. After Apple gets its 30% cut of app sales, 29th Street Publishing takes 15%, leaving 55% for the author.





Their first app release was V as in Victor, a weekly magazine from sportswriter Bill Vourvoulias. The app comes with two free “issues” and a one-week trial subscription. After that, a monthly subscription costs $3.





Next up was The Awl: Weekend Companion, which is basically a shorter, curated version of content from the Awl website. “Published” every Friday through Apple’s Newsstand, the Weekend Companion costs $1.99 each or $4 a month.