Finding The Core Of A Story: How The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Evolving For a Multi-Platform World

Their descriptive name provides the basic biographical info, but, apart from Turtle Power, what are the heroes on a half shell really all about?

Since its premiere on Nickelodeon on September 29, the updated animated version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) has averaged 3.4 million total viewers per episode–not bad for sewer-dwelling amphibians that first hatched in the mid-’80s as a self-published graphic novel and have been rebooted various times since.

Now, Nickelodeon has tapped New York-based production company Starlight Runner Entertainment to answer the question of what the Turtles are really made of in order to prep the classic franchise for multi-platform growth–websites, apps, a toy line, and ultimately, a feature film.

“We had to understand the essence of the property,” says Starlight Runner cofounder Jeff Gomez. “What are the archetypal elements that resonate deep inside the audience when they are watching and enjoying this property? There is something about it that is unique and rings true because it touches the hearts and the primal minds of people and has transcended decades.”





In order to create a cohesive narrative for TMNT, the Starlight Runner team, which specializes in transmedia narratives, studied all existing content for the property, including the various television incarnations of the Turtles, films, games, and merchandise.

At one point during the height of TMNT mania, in addition to the usual action figures, trading cards and video games, there were TMNT Pez dispensers and Ninja Turtles cereal. Hostess even produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pies (filled with “Vanilla ‘Puddin Power!”).