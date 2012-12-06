MTV Wants You to Know What the Kids Are Up to These Days

Young people! They seem to be around everywhere these days, but what are they saying to each other? Can you even understand what language they’re using to communicate? Well, if it’s a strug (that’s what the kids aren’t abbreviating “struggle”) to be down with Gen Y, those youth inspectors at MTV have got you covered. The @MTVInsights Tumblr answers many pressing questions about cool lingo, and the cool beings who are speaking it. You know that @MTVInsights knows what it’s talking about because the name begins with a Twitter-friendly @-symbol.