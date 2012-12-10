Making The Impossible Approachable: The Amazing Illustrations Of NASA’s Storyboarder

This is a problem that NASA actually faces. And for a pitch meeting like that, you need serious firepower to get people excited. That’s where Pat Rawlings comes in. For 30 years, Rawlings has made, for NASA and others, beautiful illustrations intended to capture the excitement and drama of outer space. He is, in a real sense, NASA’s storyboarder. Co.Create caught up with Rawlings for a little retrospective on his career, and to find out what lessons in creativity we might draw from his curious line of work.





(“First Response,” 1992)

“To help convince these people they want to buy what my client is selling, my job is to become a visual storyteller. If you look through my artwork, I try as much as possible to make the pictures look like they’re one climactic part out of a movie. ‘First Response’ has a whole story embedded in it. This is a picture of a couple physicians or flight surgeons on the moon, and they’ve been called out to an emergency where a person was assembling an antenna up on a crater rim on the upper right, and he fell over, a 90-foot drop. In 1/6 G that’s like a 17-foot drop on Earth, enough to break a femur. One flight surgeon is looking at a heads-up display with the broken bone projected on the inside of the helmet, while the other is giving the guy an injection through a resealable bladder in the arm of his suit. There’s a whole little story I had to think of, that I had to capture that in one still image.”





“First Light,” 1988

“This image [“First Light,” which depicts the first human travelers to Mars exploring the enormous Noctis Labyrinthus canyon system] is based on topographic maps, and is very accurate. But I was able to turn it into what looks like one of the romantic Hudson River Valley paintings. The Hudson River School is a school of artists that has heavily influenced space artists. They worked in the 1800s when the West was just being explored. When you start a space picture, you try to think of historical or terrestrial analogues. You think of all the explorations that have gone before, back to Lewis and Clark and the pioneers that followed the Oregon Trail. What I do is shockingly different to people, but if you can incorporate elements of familiarity in it, it can keep people from keeping it at arm’s length, and it can make them a little more comfortable with the future.”





“2020 Vision,” 1997