See How Anthony Hopkins Was Transformed Into Alfred Hitchcock

You know the profile well. That lippy underbite. Those downturned jowls. But recreating the contours of director Alfred Hitchcock’s face on screen for the movie Hitchcock involved months of trial and error–and some hurt feelings along the way.

“We did six different versions,” says makeup artist Howard Berger, who began by laboriously crafting a near-exact replica of Hitchcock on the head of actor Anthony Hopkins. “The first one looked like Hitchcock, but it was super heavy.”





More than six weeks out from shooting the movie, camera tests were conducted and screened for the producers. “People were harsh,” recalls Berger. “Producers nitpicked [my work] and, at first, I was offended.” But Berger, a seasoned pro who has been doing makeup for movies since 1985, heeded the wise advice of his wife. “She said, ‘Why are you offended? Wouldn’t you rather have this happen now than first day on set?’”

His resolve was firm, at last: “We’re all working towards the same goal.” Still, he goes on, “Getting everybody to agree that we were going down the right path was the hardest part.”

That’s about the time when it became clear what everyone involved in this loving tribute to the work of Hitchcock absolutely didn’t want. They didn’t want Hopkins to end up looking anything like Leonardo DiCaprio did in J. Edgar, the 2011 biopic that has become an object lesson in how to overdo prosthetics and get in the way of a fine actor’s performance.

“They’re incredibly talented,” Berger says, defending that film’s makeup artists. He explains that their work is the inevitable result of the often painful interference of a committee of executives who often oversee the creation of a movie, especially one at a studio [J.Edgar was produced by Warner Bros.].

“We had to do prosthetics,” Berger explains. Not every movie takes that route; see Lois Burwell’s prosthetics-free transformation of Daniel Day-Lewis into Abraham Lincoln. “We knew we had to do appliances. But as we felt more comfortable we removed aspects.” In subsequent tests, Berger pulled back, leading to a less-is-more approximation of Hitch. Smaller nose, smaller ears. They lost the dentures that had reshaped Hopkins’ jawline. There had also been a strong center brow line Berger had created, “but it only made more problems for Tony”–that’s Anthony to you and me–“limiting his performance.”