The 2012 Gift Guide: What To Get Creatives (And Those Who Want To Be More Creative)

Barring the fulfillment of certain Mayan prophecies, there are still two and a half shopping weeks left until Christmas. That’s plenty of time to get it in gear and find the kind of gifts that won’t be met with Present Face when they’re opened. In order to assist in this task, we’ve put together a long list of items for the creatively inclined–from the writer who needs a nudge and the moviemaker in need of the right tool, to the pop culture enthusiast looking for that inspirational spark (or just a way to kick back over the holidays and beyond).